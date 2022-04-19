Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&