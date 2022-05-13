Thomas Moore Jr - square.png
 Tom Moore is Past Chief of Bethany Beach Fire Department and Currently is Assistant Chief. Tom is a Career Paramedic in Salisbury, MD. Tommy is a true hero; whether it is saving a stranger’s life or being a mentor to his peers, he is an example of Courage and Bravery. Thank you, Chief, for all you have done for us, sir.
 
 

