Tyler Elzey was a Volunteer with the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department from the age of 16. By the age of 19, he had over 350 hours of training and was certified in Fire I, EMT, and Hazmat. He also served as Maryland State Police Explorer. His dream was to work search and rescue as he was determined to save lives. He was honored as the Teen of the Week in the Annapolis Capital in May of 2012, recognized for his dedication to public safety.
Tyler was killed in a car crash at the age of 19.
