DELMARVA- An upper trough will influence Delmarva, Sussex County Delaware, Ocean City and Cambridge during the mid-week period. Shortwave energy will dive into the base of the trough Tuesday night, leading to the development of surface low pressure over the Appalachians. This low will pass through the region on Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Showers will become likely, along with scattered thunderstorms for most of the area on Wednesday. With highs generally in the mid to upper 70s and dew points mainly in the mid to upper 50s. While thunderstorms are possible, a widespread severe weather outbreak is not expected at this time. Showers will taper off Wednesday night as the low pressure system departs.