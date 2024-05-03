DELMARVA - Tonight, the Delmarva region, including coastal towns along the Sussex County, Delaware coast, will see mostly cloudy skies as cloud cover thickens. The evening is expected to remain dry, but by early Saturday morning, a few light showers may begin to arrive due to shortwave energy overriding the upper-level ridge from the west.
Chance of light showers for Delmarva region overnight into early Saturday morning
pwilliams
Chief Meteorologist
- Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams
This weekend in Delmarva, including coastal Sussex County, Delaware, expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, particularly later on Saturday, and cool temperatures, with a slow-moving front bringing varied precipitation through Monday and highs ranging from the upper 50s to potentially near 80 in southern areas.
