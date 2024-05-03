DELMARVA - Tonight, the Delmarva region, including coastal towns along the Sussex County, Delaware coast, will see mostly cloudy skies as cloud cover thickens. The evening is expected to remain dry, but by early Saturday morning, a few light showers may begin to arrive due to shortwave energy overriding the upper-level ridge from the west.

As for Saturday evening, anticipate variable cloudiness with a continuing chance for sporadic light showers as the frontal system lingers nearby. These conditions will persist into Sunday morning. While precipitation will generally be light, it could make outdoor activities damp at times. Overnight temperatures on Saturday will again be cool, with lows hovering around the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunday morning may see a gradual clearing of skies, setting the stage for potentially brighter conditions as the day progresses.

 
 
 
 