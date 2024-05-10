DELMARVA- It's a dreary Friday for Delmarva. We're seeing low clouds, with areas of light rain and drizzle the rest of the day. Temperatures remain stuck in the 50s. With a brisk east-northeast wind, it will feel more like the 40s into this evening. Overnight, the rain tapers off and skies gradually clear towards Saturday morning. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low 60s, a bit cooler with a northeast breeze. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.
For Mother's Day on Sunday plan on having indoor plans with more showers in the forecast from time to time, and temperatures in the 50s and low 60s for highs.
We dry it out for Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. But showers return on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.