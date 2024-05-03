DELMARVA- Today is about 30 degrees colder than Thursday as temperatures stay in the 50s most of the day, compared to the upper 80s yesterday. Some places well inland will see some more sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s. A chilly easterly wind will make it feel cooler.
Friday night will be mainly cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Saturday is shaping up to be a cloudy and chilly day with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s and some scattered showers from time to time. On Sunday a cold front gets closer to the region kicking off some more showers with temperatures a bit milder, in the low 70s for highs.
Temperatures warm up again next week with mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, and a chance of showers again on Monday with drier conditions Tuesday. Showers return Wednesday, with some thunderstorms possible Thursday and Friday.
Hang on for the weather roller coaster the next few days!