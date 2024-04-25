DELMARVA- A massive area of high pressure to the north and low pressure to the south of Delmarva is responsible for the colder than normal conditions in place right now.
The colder than normal weather continues for a couple of more days. We typically see temperatures around 70 in late April, with temperatures running around 15 to 20 degrees below average the next couple of days.
For the remainder of today you'll want to stay in the sun and out of the wind if possible. Otherwise, wear clothes geared towards colder weather. For tonight, protect your tender plants if you live in inland portions of Delmarva. If winds go calm and clouds clear, areas along and west of highway 113 could see a light frost. Here's more on the forecast.
Rest of Today- Sun and clouds, breezy and chilly. High around 54.
Thursday Night- Mostly clear, patchy frost possible. Low around 37.
Friday- Sunny and still chilly. High around 58.
Saturday- Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. High around 62.