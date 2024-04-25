DELMARVA- Canadian high pressure will build southward this morning, reinforcing the cool, dry air mass moving into the area. Conditions should clear over NE Pennsylvania into NW New Jersey, though some cloud cover may linger farther south. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Lehigh Valley and NW New Jersey, where temperatures are expected to fall to around or below freezing, and the growing season has begun. Meanwhile, a Frost Advisory is in effect for Berks, Upper Bucks, and Hunterdon Counties with lows mainly in the mid-30s. Winds and relatively drier air may limit extensive frost, but caution has prompted the advisory.
For Thursday, high pressure will dominate over the mid-Atlantic and northeast, bringing notably colder and dry conditions despite a mainly sunny sky for most areas with high temperatures mostly in the 50s. An onshore wind will keep coastal areas even cooler.
Watch for patchy frost Friday morning interior areas of Delmarva as temperatures dip into the mid to upper 30s there. Protect your plants!