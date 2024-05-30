DELMARVA- For the late Thursday evening, expect mostly clear skies in Sussex County, including Georgetown. Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Winds will be from the north at 10-15 mph, providing a cool and pleasant evening. There is no significant chance of precipitation, ensuring dry conditions throughout the night.
As we move into Friday morning, the weather will remain clear and pleasant. Morning lows in Georgetown and the surrounding areas of Sussex County will be in the mid-50s. Expect continued north winds at 10-15 mph. High pressure from the northwest will keep conditions stable and dry, leading to a comfortably cool start to the day.