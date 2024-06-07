DELMARVA - Tonight, skies will clear up, leading to a calm and pleasant evening. Temperatures will drop to the low 60s, so it might be a good idea to have a light jacket handy if you're planning to be outside. Late tonight, the temperatures will continue to fall, reaching around 60°F by midnight. Winds will calm down, making for a still and quiet night.
Early Saturday morning, temperatures will start in the upper 50s to low 60s. Expect clear skies and light winds from the northeast at 5-10 mph. It will be a crisp and cool start to the day, perfect for early risers planning outdoor activities or morning walks.