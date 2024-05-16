DELMARVA - Very little change is expected this afternoon as a slow-moving coastal low continues to linger off the coast. This will keep it mainly cloudy with some areas of drizzle around and even very light rain at times, especially near the coast. Some patchy drizzle could also occur over Delaware. Western zones across eastern MD shouldn’t see any precipitation today and have the best chance of seeing a little sun from time to time.
As we move into tonight, both the surface low and its associated upper-level circulation will drift farther out to sea, allowing for some weak ridging to start building in. Initially, this could result in some clearing by later this evening. However, this clearing is likely to be short-lived as low stratus clouds and fog will likely redevelop overnight. Any drizzle or light rain should come to an end by this evening. Expect lows tonight mainly in the 50s.
For tomorrow, anticipate more clouds and cooler temperatures due to the lingering effects of the coastal low. While the morning might start with some fog, gradual clearing is expected as the day progresses. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 50s in the morning, reaching into the 60s by the afternoon. Winds will be light, coming from the north to northeast at 5 to 10 mph.