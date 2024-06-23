DELMARVA -This evening, Delmarva will experience a significant weather change as a cold front advances across the east coast. Expect temperatures to drop significantly as the front passes through, accompanied by increased cloudiness and gusty winds.
By late tonight, the cold front will have moved offshore, setting the stage for high pressure to build to the south of the region through Tuesday. This high-pressure system will bring clearer skies and more stable conditions, with temperatures expected to moderate slightly.
Looking ahead, another cold front is projected to move across the east coast on Wednesday night, bringing a fresh wave of cooler air and possibly some scattered showers. This front will move offshore by Thursday morning, making way for high pressure to settle over the Mid Atlantic and northeastern states on Friday. This will bring another period of clear skies and calm conditions, though the high will move offshore by Friday night.
As we approach the weekend, yet another cold front is anticipated to affect the area later Saturday into Sunday, bringing a final round of cooler temperatures and unsettled weather.
Stay tuned for further updates as we monitor these developing weather systems.