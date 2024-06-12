DELMARVA - High pressure will be centered near Delmarva early in the day before shifting offshore, causing winds to turn light westerly. Expect a partly to mostly sunny day with highs mainly in the low to mid-80s, marking the beginning of a warming trend. Humidity levels will remain comfortable, with dew points still in the 50s.
A quasi-zonal flow will develop through the end of the week, leading to increasing heights and thicknesses. Another trough axis will approach and cross through the region by Friday night. At the surface, high pressure will shift offshore on Wednesday night but remain in control through early Friday. A cold front will then arrive from the north and west on Friday into Friday night.
This pattern will bring a gradual increase in temperatures and dew points each day, with a dry forecast until Friday. Highs on Thursday will be in the 80s to around 90 degrees for most inland locations. Temperatures on Friday will be a bit warmer, with a mix of 80s and low 90s away from the shore. However, with the earlier arrival of the cold front, temperatures have trended slightly downward compared to previous forecasts. Near the shore, temperatures will mostly be in the 70s to around 80 degrees both days. While dew points will rise, they should peak in the 60s. This will keep heat indices close to the air temperature, so it appears we will remain below Heat Advisory Criteria on Friday,