DELMARVA - Tonight, residents of Delmarva can expect a cool and comfortable evening as a cold front continues its journey offshore. High pressure is firmly in control, ensuring dry and pleasant weather conditions through Tuesday night.
As we move into Wednesday, a warm front will lift north of the area early in the day, bringing a brief period of warmer temperatures. However, this will be followed by another strong cold front late Wednesday night, which will reintroduce cooler conditions to the region.
High pressure will once again dominate from Thursday into Saturday, providing several days of stable and clear weather. Looking ahead, another low-pressure system is expected to approach by Sunday, potentially bringing changes to the weather pattern. However, high pressure is forecasted to return early next week, promising a quick return to more settled conditions.
In summary, Delmarva will enjoy cool and dry weather tonight and through Tuesday, thanks to high pressure moving in from the northwest. This pattern will provide a comfortable start to the week before temperatures briefly rise on Wednesday.