DELMARVA- The cold front in our region will has moved east of the Delmarva region this morning. In its wake, cooler and drier air will arrive, significantly improving comfort levels throughout the day. Early risers in eastern Delaware might encounter some lingering showers around dawn, but these will taper off by mid-morning as the front continues to move offshore.
As the day progresses, clouds will steadily decrease from northwest to southeast, resulting in clearer skies by the afternoon. This clearing will contribute to a more pleasant and sunny day across the region. Daytime temperatures will be noticeably cooler compared to the previous days, with highs reaching the low to mid-80s. A few areas within Delmarva might still see temperatures climb to the upper 80s, but overall, the cooler trend will dominate.
The air will feel much more comfortable due to significantly lower dew points, providing a refreshing break from the recent humidity. Winds will shift to a west-northwest direction, picking up in the late morning and early afternoon. Expect sustained winds of 10 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts up to 25 mph, adding a refreshing breeze to the cooler temperatures.
These conditions will make for an ideal day to spend time outdoors, whether it’s a walk on the beach, a picnic, or simply enjoying the clear skies. However, it’s advisable to secure any loose outdoor items due to the gusty winds.
Enjoy the pleasant weather conditions and stay tuned for further updates as the week progresses. This cooler, drier air is expected to persist for a few days, bringing a comfortable and enjoyable start to the week for everyone in Delmarva.