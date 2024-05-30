DELMARVA- The month of May is winding down on a beautiful note weatherwise for Delmarva. The nice weather continues into the weekend.
A sprawling ridge of high pressure across across the Great Lakes and midwest will build farther east the next couple of days, insuring cooler than average temperatures and comfortable humidity levels.
The rest of your Thursday afternoon will feature abundant sunshine with a cool northwest breeze and noticeably lower humidity levels. Temperatures only top out in the low to mid 70s. Cooler 60s and 70s at the beaches.
This evening clear and cool with diminishing winds and temperatures falling through the 60s. Overnight expect mainly clear skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Mid to upper 50s at the beaches.
Friday we'll see lots of blue skies with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s and low humidity. Friday night will be clear and cool with lows in the low 50s.
The weekend is looking good as well! Saturday we'll see lots of sunshine early then some increase in clouds and highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Saturday night will be dry and cool with lows in the 50s. Sunday we'll see a bit more in the way of clouds and higher humidity and highs in the lower 80s.