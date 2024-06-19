DELMARVA - Residents of Delmarva can look forward to some relief tonight as clear skies and light winds create favorable conditions for radiational cooling. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 60s, offering a welcome break from the recent heat. However, areas within the urban corridor will experience the urban heat island effect, keeping temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
As we move into Thursday morning, the trend will be for somewhat lower temperatures and humidity levels. Highs are projected to reach the upper 80s to low 90s, with surface dew points starting in the mid to upper 60s and lowering to the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. This results in maximum heat index values in the low to mid 90s, which is just under Heat Advisory criteria.
Despite the slightly lower temperatures, the cumulative impact of the daytime heat and relatively warm overnight lows over the past few days has led to the conversion of the Excessive Heat Watch into a Heat Advisory for Thursday. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated as the heat continues.