DELMARVA- A cooler and sunny Friday, then the heat and humidity return this weekend with Sunday showers and storms.
Today will be a beautiful day with sunshine and lower humidity and highs around 80, with 70s at the beaches. An easterly wind will keep temperatures a bit below average.
Tonight expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s with a light breeze.
The weekend is looking muggy with mainly dry conditions on Saturday, then showers and storms likely for Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s Saturday, then lower 90s on Sunday. Feeling like upper 90s and lower 100s with the humidity on Sunday. Saturday night mainly dry and mild with lows in the 70s.
Early next week looks cooler and drier with sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s, and lower humidity.
Looking ahead to the 4th of July, it's looking hot and dry, then some storms into the holiday weekend with the hot weather continuing.