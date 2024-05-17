DELMARVA- A storm well offshore will continue to send clouds into Delmarva the rest of Friday. We could see a few breaks from time to time with some peeks of sun this afternoon and evening. High temperatures only top out in the mid to upper 60s, with cooler 50s and low 60s at the beaches. A constant northeast wind will make it feel cool.
Friday night into Saturday morning expect mostly cloudy skies, with some patchy drizzle possible. Low temperatures by morning will be in the mid 50s.
Unfortunately, the weekend is starting unsettled with a chance of showers on Saturday. The rain will be steady at times, then taper to light rain and drizzle at other times. Highs only in the low 60s Saturday, cooler at the beaches.
Saturday night will be cloudy with a few showers, otherwise cloudy and cool with lows in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday should be a bit drier with some peeks of sunshine, but still on the cool side. Highs will be in the mid 60s, and feeling cooler with a breeze.