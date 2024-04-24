DELMARVA- A series of cold fronts are moving through Delmarva this afternoon. The bulk of the showers are over, however, a few lingering showers are possible this afternoon and evening. We'll see times of sun and clouds this afternoon with mild low 70s inland, especially along and west of Highway 113.
To the east, expect cooler 60s. In fact low 60s are possible along the immediate coast. There's a bit of a delay with the colder air, as it's lagging behind a bit. However, winds shift to the north, then northeast late tonight and early Thursday. Temperatures at that time will be in the 40s and 50s, but feeling colder with a stiff wind.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and quite chilly with temperatures not getting much above 50 at the coast, with low to mid 50s inland. There could be one last frost Friday morning as temperatures dip into the 30s away from the coast. Here's your detailed forecast.
Rest of Today- Sun and clouds, breezy and mild. High near 71.
Wednesday Night- Partly cloudy and colder. Low around 45.
Thursday- Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High around 54.
Thursday Night- Clear skies, patchy frost possible. Low around 37.
Friday- Sunny and cool. High around 59.