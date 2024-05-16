DELMARVA- We're seeing mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. There's a north breeze as a result of low pressure stalled off the coast of New Jersey. Areas inland, west of highway 113 will see temperatures in the mid 70s. Farther to the east it will be cooler, with mainly 60s along the coast.
A storm offshore will continue to send clouds into Delmarva into Thursday night. Expect lows in the mid to upper 50s, with a light north-northeast.
The clouds appear to hang tough on Friday, with a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures approach 70 degrees inland, with cooler conditions closer to the beaches. Highs there will be in the low to mid 60s.
Unfortunately the weekend is looking unsettled with a chance of showers Saturday, and possibly lingering into Sunday. The track of an area of low pressure will determine the intensity of the rain across Delmarva. Temperatures only top out in the mid 60s both days.