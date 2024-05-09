DELMARVA- For this afternoon expect lots of clouds with showers from time to time and temperatures cooling through the 60s. A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out. An easterly wind will make it feel cooler.
There's a low chance or level 1 risk of severe weather the rest of today. This evening we'll see more scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm will temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Overnight we'll see scattered showers continuing and maybe a rumble of thunder as well, lows in the low 50s.
Friday will be cooler with still a chance of some showers. Highs will only be in the mid and upper 50s. Showers end Friday night will lows in the upper 40s to near 50.
The weekend looks 50/50 with dry and cool weather Saturday then showers on Sunday. Highs in the 60s, and lows near 50 Sunday morning.