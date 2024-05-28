DELMARVA- A series of cold front will cool down Delmarva in the days to come. A chance of showers Wednesday with a stronger disturbance.
We're experiencing warm conditions afternoon, and it's noticeably drier as the humidity has dropped, making for comfortable conditions. Temperatures have risen into the low to mid 80s for inland location. Some locations at the coast will hit the low 80s. Otherwise 70s are expected at the beaches the rest of today. A gusty breeze will continue to bring tolerable humidity levels.
This evening, watch for the possibility of a few showers, as a weak disturbance swings through. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy to mainly clear skies overnight with lows by morning in the 50s to low 60s.
We have some changes for Wednesday. The morning will feature some sunshine, then the clouds increase with a chance of showers and few thunderstorms later in the afternoon and into the evening. Not expecting severe weather, but a few storms could contain brief torrential rain. Highs will be near 80.
Wednesday night showers end and the skies clear with cooler and drier air filtering in. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
Thursday and Friday are looking great! Lots of sunshine and low humidity are expected, with highs in the mid 70s, lows Thursday night in the lower 50s.