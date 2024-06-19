DELMARVA - Residents along the Sussex County coast can anticipate delightful weather in the early mornings of Wednesday and Thursday this week. The serene conditions will provide a perfect start to the day for those living in or visiting coastal towns.
On Wednesday morning, Lewes, DE will enjoy clear skies with temperatures starting at a comfortable 66°F. The air will be still, with light winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph, offering a refreshing and peaceful atmosphere for early morning activities like a beach walk or a quiet coffee on the porch.
By Thursday morning, Rehoboth Beach, DE will see similar beautiful weather. The day will begin with clear skies, transitioning to partly cloudy conditions as the morning progresses. The early morning temperature will be around 65°F, accompanied by a gentle coastal breeze from the east at 10-15 mph. This will create an ideal setting for a sunrise run along the shore or a relaxing start to the day by the ocean.