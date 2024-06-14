DELMARVA - This weekend, Delmarva will enjoy beautiful weather conditions that are perfect for outdoor activities. Saturday will start off with clear skies and temperatures rising quickly through the morning, reaching a high of 82°F by the afternoon. Winds will be light, coming from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph, providing just enough breeze to keep things comfortable.
Sunday will continue the trend of excellent weather. The day will begin with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. By midday, temperatures will climb to a pleasant 85°F. Winds will shift slightly to the south, remaining light at around 5 to 10 mph.
No significant weather disturbances are expected throughout the weekend, making it an ideal time for beach trips, barbecues, and other outdoor plans. Nighttime temperatures will remain mild, dipping to the low 60s, ensuring comfortable evenings for stargazing or evening walks.
As always, stay tuned to your local weather updates for any last-minute changes. Enjoy the beautiful weekend, Delmarva!