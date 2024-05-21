DELMARVA - Overall, little has changed in the short-term forecast. The mid to upper-level ridge will remain overhead through Tuesday night before beginning to break down and shift offshore on Wednesday. At the surface, broad high pressure over New England will expand southwestward, affecting Delmarva and coastal Delaware. By Tuesday, this high will sink south of the region and eventually settle offshore of Delmarva and coastal Delaware by Tuesday night into Wednesday, yielding dry conditions throughout the period.
There is a possibility of fog developing on Tuesday night, but confidence in this is lower than for Monday night, so it has been left out of the forecast for now. Low Temperatures: Both nights will see lows close to normal, generally in the 50s to around 60 degrees. Expect typical nighttime cooling, providing comfortable sleeping conditions. High Temperatures: Highs will be 5-10 degrees above normal on Tuesday and 10-15 degrees above normal on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the 80s both days as the southerly flow brings warmer air northward. This warm trend signifies the onset of early summer conditions, which will be noticeable across the region. Coastal Areas: Coastal locales, including areas within Delmarva and coastal Delaware, may experience slightly lower temperatures due to a developing sea breeze each day. Given the cold water temperatures, this sea breeze could develop early enough to reach inland areas, moderating the daytime highs. Residents and visitors in these areas should be prepared for a refreshing cool breeze that could keep temperatures slightly lower than the inland forecast.