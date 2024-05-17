DELMARVA - Friday is shaping up to be a dry day across the area as weak surface ridging continues to build in. Winds will remain onshore from the east, keeping low stratus in place. While there may be some brief breaks or partial clearing around midday or early afternoon, clouds will increase again by late day ahead of the next system. It should be a little warmer than today, with most areas seeing highs in the low 70s. Near the coast, it will be cooler, with temperatures in the 60s.

The upcoming weekend won't feature the best weather, but Sunday could be relatively pleasant. Delmarva will likely have showers on Saturday but will trend drier on Sunday, with a chance of sunshine late in the day. Saturday will feature cloudy skies in most areas, while Sunday will be cloudy in the south and partly to mostly sunny in the north and west. High temperatures will be cool on Saturday, in the 60s, but will climb back into the 70s on Sunday, except for Delmarva where highs will mostly be in the 60s. The warmest temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the northern areas where more sunshine is expected.

 
 
 