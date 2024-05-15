DELMARVA- The steady rain we saw earlier has moved off to the northeast with light rain and drizzle this afternoon. Temperatures will rise only a few degrees this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be gusty from the east-northeast for the rest of the today. Gusts will exceed 25 mph at times, especially along the coast.
Overnight we'll see mainly cloudy skies with a few breaks from time to time. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Winds will be from the north-northeast at around 10-15 mph making it feel a little cooler.
Thursday is shaping up to be mainly cloudy and still cool, maybe a few showers possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some lower 70s are possible inland, west of highway 113 especially. A storm offshore will continue to send clouds into Delmarva into Thursday night. Expect lows in the mid to upper 50s.
The clouds appear to hang tough on Friday with a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures approach 70 degrees inland, with cooler conditions closer to the beaches. Highs there will be in the low to mid 60s.
Unfortunately the weekend is looking unsettled with a chance of showers Saturday into Sunday. The track of an area of low pressure will determine the intensity of the rain across Delmarva. Temperatures only top out in the mid 60s both days.