DELMARVA - Elevated Fire Danger Alert: We continue to face a very dry atmosphere, elevating fire danger in our area due to low relative humidity values between 20 and 30 percent. With breezes of 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph, and dry fuels, there's an increased potential for fires to spread during the daytime. Residents are urged to exercise caution and properly discard all smoking materials and any dry grass or tree litter, which could ignite and spread quickly.
Tonight’s Weather Outlook Increasing cloud cover is expected tonight with a low of 51 degrees. Winds will continue from the south at about 10 to 15 mph.
Allergy Update: We're experiencing extreme levels of tree pollen and moderate levels of grass pollen, which may cause symptoms even in those who typically do not suffer from allergies. An approaching system will further increase cloud cover tonight, maintaining milder temperatures in the 40s and 50s. This system may bring a few showers as it nears, but overall precipitation chances remain low for tonight.
Wednesday we will see an upper-level trough push a cold front across our area mainly in the morning, likely bringing light rainfall due to limited moisture. As the main front moves offshore in the early afternoon, a secondary cold front might bring some late-day instability. While a heavy shower or thunderstorm could develop, producing gusty winds and small hail, the likelihood remains low. Expect mild temperatures but increasing gusty west to northwest winds through the afternoon and evening.
Extended Outlook Temperatures will near the 70°F mark on Wednesday with a 30 percent chance of showers. Overnight, temperatures will drop to around 40 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs between 58 and 60 degrees, and winds from the east at 10 mph. Friday sees a high near 60 degrees with partly cloudy skies at night and lows in the mid-40s. The weekend warms up, reaching mid-60s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday under sunny skies.