DELMARVA- Coastal Sussex County and Ocean City will see a chance of showers and thunderstorm Monday night, followed by a slight chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. The night will become partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 65 degrees. A Southeast wind at approximately 5 mph will become calm as the night progresses. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent, with new precipitation amounts of less than a 10 of an inch, except for higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
On Tuesday, the area will enjoy mostly sunny skies, with temperatures rising to a high near 79 degrees. A light East wind will pick up to between 5 and 10 mph in the morning. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 63 degrees. An East wind at about 5 mph will again become calm by the evening.
Looking ahead to Wednesday, there is a slight chance of showers between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., followed by a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Southeast winds will range from 5 to 10 mph, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.