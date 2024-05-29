DELMARVA- We're seeing sunshine and 70s this afternoon, but we have some changes for later today and this evening. A cold front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening. Not expecting severe weather, but a few storms could contain brief torrential rain and vivid lightning. Remember to take shelter if the skies darken. Temperatures fall into the 70s later today.
This evening showers end and the skies clear with cooler and drier air filtering in. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
Thursday and Friday are looking great! Lots of sunshine and low humidity are expected, with highs in the mid 70s, lows Thursday night in the lower 50s.
The weekend is looking good as well! Saturday we'll see lots of sunshine early then some increase in clouds and highs in the upper 70s. Saturday night will be dry and cool with lows in the 50s. Sunday we'll see a bit more in the way of clouds and higher humidity and highs in the lower 80s.