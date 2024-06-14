DELMARVA - As we progress through Friday, an upper-level trough is set to influence our weather starting this afternoon and into the evening. Although the parent trough is further north, the southern portion contains stronger shortwave energy, coinciding with peak heating across Sussex County and the wider region.
A cold front will advance from west to east during the afternoon and evening hours. While the strongest winds are located west of the front, the most intense flow will be in the upper levels, weakening as it descends to the mid and lower levels. This means the strongest shear will be positioned across our northern and western areas. With ample instability forecast (MLCAPE up to 1500 J/Kg), air temperatures will reach the 80s and even lower 90s, with dew points in the 60s, creating a well-mixed and warm boundary layer.
While model guidance varies on the exact timing and coverage, expect convection to organize into clusters or a broken line as it moves across our area, potentially weakening near and south of I-95 due to marine influence ahead of the convection and front. The main threat with this convection will be locally damaging winds, especially with stronger cores aloft enhancing downburst potential. While freezing levels are relatively high, some hail cannot be ruled out with stronger convective cores.
Precipitable water values are expected to approach 2 inches ahead of the cold front, leading to high rainfall rates with the strongest convection. However, the risk of flash flooding appears low, with the potential highest across northern New Jersey.
By evening, the convection is expected to shift offshore or weaken, ending the severe thunderstorm risk. Drier air will then begin to arrive from the northwest in the wake of the cold front, bringing partial clearing to Sussex County later tonight.
Stay safe, Delmarva, and keep an eye on the skies this evening as we monitor these developing weather conditions.