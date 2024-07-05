DELMARVA - An extremely moist and rather warm air mass will dominate Friday and Saturday, with precipitable water values over 2 inches, dew points well into the 70s, and high temperatures approaching or exceeding 90°F in many areas. This weather pattern brings two main concerns: excessive heat and the risk of thunderstorms due to increasing instability.
On Friday, we can expect a fairly dry start, possibly with patchy fog or low clouds. As the day progresses and the skies clear, temperatures will quickly rise into the low 90s across much of the area, with mid-90s possible in Delmarva. With high dew points, heat indices around I-95 are expected to exceed 100°F, and Delmarva could see heat indices surpassing 105°F. A heat advisory is in effect for I-95 and Delmarva on Friday and possibly Saturday.
Although there isn't a strong source of forcing for convection, the combination of heat, instability, a weakened front drifting into the area tonight, a potential lee side trough, and a weak shortwave passing aloft could trigger storms, especially northwest of I-95 where the highest probabilities of precipitation (POPs) are forecasted. The main concern with these storms is locally heavy rain, but some isolated severe weather is also possible due to the available instability.
Shower and thunderstorm chances will likely persist into Friday night as a leading shortwave crosses the area, increasing forcing even as instability decreases. While severe and flood risks may diminish somewhat with the loss of daytime heating, there remains a need to be vigilant for isolated issues after sunset. Expect a steamy night with lows mostly in the 70s.
On Saturday, another front will approach, interacting with the very moist air mass. Although upper-level forcing will be weaker than on Friday night, the combination of the soupy air mass and the potential slowing of the front could keep high chances of precipitation and the risks of isolated flooding and severe weather. Notably, guidance has trended toward lower temperatures, likely in the 80s to near 90°F, due to increased cloud cover and precipitation, which may reduce instability and limit hazardous weather risks, keeping conditions just below heat advisory levels.