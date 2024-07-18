DELMARVA- The excessive heat has moved away from Delmarva. Slightly cooler air and lower humidity builds in for the rest of the week. Some showers are expected for parts of the weekend.
For the remainder of today, a cold front moving through Delmarva could trigger some shower and thunderstorm activity into the evening hours. Watch for heavy rain and gusty winds with some storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s, with cooler 70s at some beach locations.
Showers and storms end early this evening, otherwise clearing skies and more comfortable temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the 60s and 70s.
Friday will be the best day of the next several. High pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic region with mostly sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, and lower humidity levels. Winds will be light from the northeast.
Friday night will be mainly clear and pleasant with lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
Clouds will be on the increase Saturday with increasing shower chances, especially later in the day. Highs will be in the mid 80s with more humidity in the air.
Showers will continue Saturday night into early Sunday, with lows near 70.
The weekend ends with showers in the morning Sunday, then drier for the afternoon and temperatures topping out in the mid 80s. A bit cooler at the beaches.