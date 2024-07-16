DELMARVA - Tuesday morning will start hot and humid as temperatures quickly climb. Expect early morning lows in the 70s, rising into the upper 90s by midday. The Bermuda High offshore continues to influence the weather, maintaining the oppressive heat. Dew points in the lower 70s will contribute to heat indices reaching dangerous levels, between 105 to 110 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most of the region.
Tuesday Afternoon:
By the afternoon, temperatures will peak near 100 degrees. The combination of high temperatures and humidity will create hazardous conditions. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, seek shade, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Additionally, a shortwave trough will move across the region, bringing another round of thunderstorms. These storms are expected to develop mid-afternoon, with the potential to become severe due to high CAPE values and sufficient shear. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning are possible.
Tuesday Evening:
Thunderstorms will continue into the early evening, gradually moving out or dissipating by late evening. The timing of these storms during peak heating hours increases the likelihood of severe weather. The SPC has placed areas north and west of the I-95 corridor under a Slight Risk, with a Marginal Risk elsewhere. The night will remain warm and muggy, with lows in the 70s. Patchy fog may develop along the coasts. The air quality warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. EDT.
Wednesday:
The extreme heat and humidity will persist on Wednesday as the thermal trough stays over the region with Bermuda High pressure offshore. Temperatures will once again reach the upper 90s, with heat indices near 105 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning will continue for most of the area, with a Heat Advisory. Although some areas may not meet the exact heat index criteria, the prolonged heat wave increases the risk of heat-related illnesses. Residents should continue to take precautions to stay cool and hydrated.
Stay safe and take necessary precautions during this extended period of extreme heat and severe weather potential.