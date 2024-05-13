DELMARVA- Tonight, Sussex County will experience continued fair weather under the influence of persistent offshore high pressure. As the evening progresses, expect an increase in cloudiness due to an approaching weather system from the west. Despite the cloud cover, conditions will remain dry with no precipitation expected. Overnight temperatures will be comfortable, remaining in the mid-50s, which is slightly warmer than usual for this time of year.
For Tuesday morning, anticipate a mostly cloudy start with temperatures quickly warming from the mid-50s into the 60s. While the morning will start dry, the cloud cover signifies the approach of our next weather system, which could lead to light rain or drizzle by late morning or early afternoon. The coastal areas may experience slightly cooler temperatures due to ongoing seabreeze effects, but overall, a mild and overcast morning is expected across the region.