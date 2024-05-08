DELMARVA- We're seeing near record warmth heading into the afternoon with temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 80s. We will come close to a record in Georgetown. The current record high is 90 from 2000, with a projected high around 88 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy through the afternoon, with cooler 70s at the beaches.
Overnight we'll see variable clouds and mild conditions with lows in the low to low mid 60s. Feeling warmer with the muggy conditions. Light SW winds are expected.
For Thursday, a Code Red has been issued for the potential of hail and damaging winds as a stronger front will trigger showers and thunderstorms. Make sure outdoor items are secured or brought inside, in case of damaging winds. High temperatures occur late morning or early afternoon, then falling into the 60s then 50s. Thursday night the rain ends with partial clearing, lows in the mid 50s.
Friday will be cooler with still a chance of some showers. Highs will only be in the mid 60s. Showers end Friday night will lows in the upper 40s to near 50.
The weekend looks 50/50 with dry and cool weather Saturday then showers on Sunday. Highs in the 60s, and lows near 50 Sunday morning.