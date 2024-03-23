DELMARVA - Heavy rain moved onto Delmarva overnight and will continue through this evening. Flooding is possible region wide along with some downed trees from gusty winds over saturated grounds.
Rain moved in early this morning. The rain has intensified over the last few hours and will remain steady and heavy until between 2 and 4 p.m. this afternoon. Rainfall totals will range between 1 to 4 inches. This amount of rain falling in an area that has seen a very wet past 4 months could lead to flooding. Water will likely fill up farm fields and yards. Roads may become flooded. It is important to not drive through any flooded roadways as it only takes 1-2 feet of water to float a car. Remember the motto “Turn around, don’t drown.”
The rain will not be the only issue today. Winds will become increasingly gusty through the morning hours, peaking during the late morning and early afternoon. Gusts could exceed 45 miles per hour during this time. Wind gusts of this magnitude overtop a saturated ground could bring down a few trees and power lines. A few isolated power outages will be possible. These gusty winds will linger into Sunday along the coast.
Coastal flooding will become an issue after the storm along the Atlantic and Delaware Bays. Winds on Sunday gusting between 30-40 miles per hour out of the north to northeast will push water along the shoreline. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected, which could cause some flooded roads near the Delaware and inland bays.. Some minor beach erosion will also be possible.
