Wet weather has cleared out of the area this morning, but more wet weather is possible this week as temperatures begin to rise.
Today will see a few more breaks in the clouds than recent days, but that doesn't mean the wet weather worries are gone. More rain showers and even some thunderstorms are possible late in the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures this afternoon will rise to near 80.
Tuesday will see some early morning showers and storms before clearing takes place late in the day. Tuesday afternoon will be quite pleasant with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s.
Much warmer weather arrives on Wednesday. Wednesday will be summerlike with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s. A stray storm cannot be completely ruled out, but most of us should remain dry.
More widespread storms, some of which could be strong, are expected on Thursday. The stormy conditions will keep temperatures near 80 degrees.
Much cooler weather arrives next weekend before temperatures begin to rebound into the following week. Be sure to tune into CoastTV News Today for your full forecast.