We are seeing a chilly start to our work week here along the coast. In fact, 30s for inland areas, and some light frost is possible. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s and low 40s across much of Delmarva. It will certainly be a good idea to have a jacket on hand as you head out the door.
This afternoon looks pleasant though with sunshine and highs in the low 60s. We stay sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s following another chilly morning in the 30s and 40s. Very light frost is possible.
Wednesday will feature the return of clouds and showers as a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures even with the dreary weather will warm to near 70 degrees. Behind this cold front, we are looking forward to some more cool days.
Thursday and Friday will each feature highs in the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Some frost cannot be completely ruled out, especially Friday morning. It will be a good idea to delay any planting until next weekend or make sure you cover your plants.
Very warm weather will start to move into the region late next weekend into the following week. Be sure to tune into CoastTV News Today and Midday for your full and updated forecast.