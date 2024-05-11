Northern lights remain possible over the next two nights as Delmarva continues to deal with dreary conditions at times. Multiple chances of wet weather are possible over the next week.
Tonight we are looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies with rain showers off and on throughout the overnight hours. There will be breaks in the clouds at times, so be sure to head outside to try to catch a glimpse of the northern lights which will be possible as a significant solar storm continues. If you do head outside to catch the northern lights, be sure to grab a light jacket as temperatures will fall into the 40s.
Mothers Day looks dreary here along the coast. We are expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies with off and on rain showers throughout the day. While we are next expecting a washout, you will need to keep an umbrella and rain jacket handy for any Mothers Day activities. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 60s.
Warmer and drier weather will move into the area to start the upcoming week. Monday will feature lots of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the low 70s. We stay dry for the first half of the day on Tuesday as temperatures return to the low to mid 70s.
More rain is expected Tuesday night heading into the daytime hours of Wednesday. This rain could be heavy at times. For more details on your forecast be sure to tune into CoastTV News at 11.