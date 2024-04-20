We've enjoyed a pleasant start to the weekend here along the coast. Temperatures Saturday afternoon climbed to near 70 inland and near 60 at the coast. Skies cleared out during the afternoon and will remain clear for a few more hours.
Heading through the overnight hours, we are expecting clouds to begin to build back into the region as a storm approaches from the southwest. Before the clouds build in, temperatures will fall into the low 40s.
Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower cannot be ruled out across southern portions of Delmarva as a storm system slides to the south of Delmarva. Temperatures will rise into the 50s to close to 60 degrees.
By the start of the week, the clouds will clear out as high pressure moves into control. Monday and Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight temperatures will fall to near 40.
