Some much warmer weather is on its way to the coast over the next week! Temperatures may near 90 degrees early on in the upcoming week.
This evening, though, we are still dealing with some cloudy, damp, and cool conditions. Temperatures are sitting steady in the 50s with some light rain showers passing through.
Overnight we are looking at clearing skies as temperatures hold steady in the 50s all night long. We should be in for a pretty decent sunrise Sunday morning.
Sunday is looking much warmer than today with highs rising into the mid to upper 70s at the beaches and climbing into the low to mid 80s inland. Sunshine will prevail for much of the day as the weekend comes to a close.
Even warmer weather arrives early in the week. Monday and Tuesday will each feature high temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated locations could even top out near 90 degrees. We are looking at mostly sunny skies each day.
It will stay rather warm for much of the upcoming week and as we head into next weekend. High temperatures each day will rise into the 70s and 80s. Our next chance of rain will be next Saturday in the form of isolated storms.