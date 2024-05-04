Improvements are on the way following the cool and dreary start to the weekend. Temperatures will be on the rise over the next few days and we will see some peeks of sunshine.
Overnight expect clouds to linger as temperatures stay steady in the low 50s all night long. We should remain dry for the remainder of the night.
Sunday we are looking at some much warmer conditions. Temperatures will rise to near 70 degrees Sunday afternoon, but it will remain gray. Rain showers will return to the area during the evening hours.
A lot of clouds linger for the start of the work week on Monday, but that won't keep temperatures down. Monday afternoon will see temperatures rise to near 80. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late in the day.
A very warm week is on the way to the coast. Multiple days will feature highs reaching the 80s. The warmest day will be Wednesday when temperatures could rise into the upper 80s. Some storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.