Memorial Day Weekend will feature great weather conditions for the unofficial start to the summer season. Temperatures will reach into the 70s and 80s and we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine. Storms could intrude at times though, especially Monday.
Today will feature some patchy fog early and then clearing with partly to mostly sunny skies expected during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s inland. The beaches will reach the 70s.
Sunday will feature similar conditions to Saturday. Temperatures on Sunday will reach the 80s inland and the 70s at the beaches with partly to mostly sunny skies expected once again. An isolated storm will be possible late in the day.
Memorial Day Monday will feature some messier conditions. Sunshine is expected early on, but scattered storms could develop by midday. Those storms will become much more widespread during the evening hours. Some of those storms could be strong to severe featuring damaging wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours.
Once we get past Monday, the remainder of next week will feature quieter conditions. Tuesday through Friday will see lots of sunshine as temperatures reach the 70s and 80s.