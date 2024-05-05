Wet weather continues to move across Delmarva this evening. This wet weather will come to an end overnight, but more rain is possible as temperatures begin to warm up this week.
Overnight we are expecting the showers to slowly taper off by sunrise Monday morning. Temperatures will only fall into the low 60s overnight as the clouds keep temperatures elevated.
Monday will see a few more breaks in the clouds than recent days, but that doesn't mean the wet weather worries are gone. More rain showers and even some thunderstorms are possible late in the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures Monday afternoon will rise to near 80.
Tuesday will see some early morning showers and storms before clearing takes place late in the day. Tuesday afternoon will be quite pleasant with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s.
Much warmer weather arrives on Wednesday. Wednesday will be summerlike with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s. A stray storm cannot be completely ruled out, but most of us should remain dry.
More widespread storms, some of which could be strong, are expected on Thursday. The stormy conditions will keep temperatures near 80 degrees.
Much cooler weather arrives next weekend before temperatures begin to rebound into the following week. Be sure to tune into CoastTV News at 6 and 11 for your full forecast.