Much warmer weather will be returning to the coast over the upcoming week. Temperatures will return to early summer levels by midweek.
Tonight expect partly to mostly clear skies with more clouds late in the overnight hours. Temperatures will be cool, falling into the low 50s by Monday morning.
Monday will feature similar conditions to today. The day will start out with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but skies will clear late in the day. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side as an onshore wind remains. Highs on Monday will rise into the low 70s inland on Monday and the 60s at the coast.
The onshore wind will fade on Tuesday allowing temperatures to rise to near 80 degrees. Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine making for one of the best days to be outside in over a week.
Temperatures will continue to rise as we move into midweek. Summerlike temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday as highs rise into the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected each day, but some isolated storms could develop late in the day on Thursday. Overall this will be great weather to head to the beach before the Memorial Day Weekend crowds arrive.
Memorial Day Weekend, at this time, looks warm and dry. Temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s every day of the weekend. Be sure to tune into CoastTV News for your full forecast.