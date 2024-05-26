The weekend has featured some incredible weather conditions for the holiday weekend so far. Memorial Day will remain warm and humid, but storms could bring trouble during the second half of the day.
Tonight we are expecting partly to mostly clear skies. Some isolated storms will be possible as a line of storms to our west slowly falls apart over the region. Temperatures will remain in the 60s.
Memorial Day will be warm and stormy. An isolated storm is possible during the morning with scattered to widespread storms expected during the afternoon and evening hours. Those storms could be strong to severe. The main threats with Mondays storms will be damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours. Temperatures on Monday will rise into the 80s.
It will turn much quieter on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies taking over. A stray storm cannot be completely ruled out. Temperatures will reach the low 80s and we stay near 80 on Wednesday as we enjoy more sunshine.
Cooler conditions will be moving in during the second half of the week. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will only rise into the low to mid 70s under mainly sunny skies. Warmer weather will return next weekend though.
