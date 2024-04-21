Cloudy and cool conditions have dominated the weather across Delmarva today. Much of southern Delmarva even dealt with light rain most of the day. Rainfall totals generally remained below a quarter of an inch.
Overnight we are expecting the clouds to clear out of the area. The clearing skies in combination with light winds will allow our temperatures to tumble into the upper 30s to low 40s by Monday morning. It will certainly be a good idea to have a jacket on hand as you head out the door.
Monday afternoon looks pleasant though with sunshine and highs in the low 60s. We stay sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s following another chilly morning in the 30s and 40s.
Wednesday will feature the return of clouds and showers as a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures even with the dreary weather will warm to near 70 degrees. Behind this cold front, we are looking forward to some more cool days.
Thursday and Friday will each feature highs in the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Some frost cannot be completely ruled out, especially Friday morning. It will be a good idea to delay any planting until next weekend or make sure you cover your plants.
Very warm weather will start to move into the region late next weekend into the following week. Be sure to tune into CoastTV News at 6 and 11 for your full and updated forecast.